Stonebwoy has been crowned this year's Reggae Artiste of the Year at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The musician invited the other contenders, the category, Epixode, Ras Kuukuto share in the glory

Stonebwoy also reiterated his message of acknowledging Ghana as the origin of the Reggae genre

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards came off on June 1 in Accra to celebrate the over 150 artistes nominated for this year's edition.

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy was adjudged the Best Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year at the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The musician won the award in his debut year in 2015 and has gone on to become the artiste with the highest nomination and win in the category.

Stonebwoy shares his glory

The musician stepped on stage to reiterate his message at the Island Music Conference earlier this year.

Reggae music, like I was bashed for it in Jamaica, I said it has its roots in Ghana. Because out of the 66 forts, that took away the slaves. Reggae music belongs to Ghanaians as much as it belongs to Jamaicans. It might not be named here in Ghana. It was named in Jamaica. But we love it. It forms part of the cradle of our compositions as Africans, he said.

The musician called his contenders, Ras Kuuku and Epixode, to share in the glory, winning the award for a record nine times, as claimed by Dancegod Lloyd and Incredible Zigi, who presented the winner of the category.

He also used the opportunity to acknowledge the efforts of the Reggae Dancehall's early practitioners, including Rocky Dawuni, Kojo Antwi, Black Prophet and Samini.

Netizens react to Stonebwoy's win

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's win.

He is like Real Madrid

should consider what Dancegod Llyod said about creating a Dance Category in the #tgma

He "owns" this category now.

