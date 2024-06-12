The Government of Ghana has declared Monday, June 17, 2024, as a public holiday to mark the Eid ul-Adha festival

Monday, June 17, 2024, has been declared a public holiday. The government of Ghana says the holiday is in recognition of the Eid ul-Adha Muslim festival that falls on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Eid ul-Adha is a statutory public holiday.

The Ghanaian Republic recognises Eid ul-Adha as a statutory public holiday. This year’s celebrations fall on a Sunday, so the government, through an Executive Instrument (E.I), has allowed the observance of the holiday on Monday. This is to ensure that all citizens observe the holiday accordingly.

A statement released by the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, noted that the decision was informed by the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601).

What is Eid ul-Adha?

Eid ul-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the two major holidays in Islam, alongside Eid al-Fitr.

This holiday commemorates the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son Ishmael in obedience to God's command. However, before Abraham could perform the sacrifice, God provided a lamb to take Ishmael's place, honouring Abraham's devotion.

In remembrance of this divine intervention, Muslims perform the ritual sacrifice of animals, such as lambs.

The meat from the sacrificed animal is then divided into three portions: one portion is for the family who offered the sacrifice, another part is for friends and relatives, and the final portion is distributed to the poor and needy.

During Eid ul-Adha, sweets and gifts are exchanged, and extended family members are often welcomed and visited.

Akufo-Addo promises to restore the economy

Last year, YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo promised Ghanaians his government was working assiduously to restore the economy.

He said this during the celebration of the Eid ul-Adha at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Delivering the keynote address at the event held on June 28, 2023, the president urged Muslims and all Ghanaians to support his government to deliver the needed progress and prosperity.

Nana Akufo-Addo also said despite the economic challenges, which according to him have been occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and made worse by the Russia-Ukraine war, his administration had performed well.

"We have continued to keep the Zongo Development Fund. We have continued to build new roads and repair old ones. We have continued with our 1 -District-1 -Factory policy, and the Programme for Planting for Food and Jobs," Akufo-addo said.

