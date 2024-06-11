The Ghana Armed Forces has warned that its personnel would defend themselves if attacked during the performance of their duties

GAF was reacting to a viral video of an Amenfi East parliamentary candidate urging illegal miners to attack soldiers if they tried to remove them from their sites

The GAF said it was unlawful for civilians to attack soldiers as these threaten peace and security

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has warned that soldiers would defend themselves if attacked during their duty.

This follows a viral video showing the parliamentary candidate for Amenfi East Constituency in the Western Region, Ernest Frimpong, urging illegal miners to resist military officers who attempt to remove them from their sites.

GAF says soldiers also have a right to self-defence.

Source: Getty Images

He told the miners that no military personnel had been permitted to manage the sites, and so miners should fight back if necessary.

The Ghana Armed Forces, reacting to the video, said it was unlawful for civilians to attack soldiers as they perform their duties.

It said such threats and attacks threaten security and stability and condemned the utterances of the Amenfi East parliamentary candidate.

Soldiers will defend themselves

The statement signed by the Director General of Public Relations, Brigadier General Aggrey-Quarshie, issued on June 10, 2024, GAF warned that should any miner or civilian attack a soldier in their course of duty, the soldier is at will to defend himself.

He noted that if a soldier takes that option, the civilian is most likely to get hurt.

“In situations where soldiers are confronted with immediate threats or acts of violence, they are allowed to use necessary and proportionate force to protect themselves and others,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, GAF remains committed to maintaining its ethical standards and protecting Ghanaians' rights and interests.

It also added that GAF will continue to operate an open-door policy. It urged Ghanaians to channel their grievances through the Department of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces.

GAF begins investigation in murder of soldier

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced its first move on the murder of one of its officers at Kasoa. In a statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, the GAF confirmed the news and stated that investigations had commenced into the matter.

Narrating the incident in the statement issued on May 1, 2024, the GAF acknowledged that the murder of its officer, Lance Corporal Michael Danso, was indeed related to a land dispute.

The GAF extended its condolences to the bereaved family and assured the general public that it would collaborate with the Ghana Police Service to investigate the matter.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh