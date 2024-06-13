Veteran actress and producer Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu has rallied Ghana's creatives to support NDC's John Mahama in the upcoming December 7 polls

She noted that in the former president's erstwhile administration he had shown genuine support to the industry and its players

She is convinced when Mahama is reelected, he will do more to support the industry

Veteran actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu has rallied Ghana’s creative sector players to support the presidential ambitions of the National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

During an engagement session between the former president and the creative sector players, the actress renowned for movies like ‘Asoreba’ and ‘Abuburo nkosua’ touted John Mahama’s support for the sector during his erstwhile regime.

Mercy Asiedu urged her colleagues to support Mahama's candidacy.

She said his attitude towards veteran actors and other creative arts players was commendable and he ought to be rewarded for his recognition of the sector and its players.

She urged her colleagues to support John Mahama to come into power to deliver more development for the creative arts sector and help more creatives languishing in poverty.

Her spirited call to action was received with thunderous applause at the AH Hotel in Accra where the meeting took place.

Mahama pledges budgetary allocation to creative sector

John Mahama has pledged to make budgetary allocations to support the development of the creative sector if he is reelected.

He said he recognises the huge potential the creative arts sector poses to turning around the fortune of the country and its inhabitants.

He noted that the creative arts sector when properly supported could produce millions of employment opportunities for Ghana’s young population.

He said there are many unemployed talented Ghanaians who would find jobs in the creative sector if its potential is properly harnessed.

“So, if we are able to put the creative industry on a sound footing, it would create opportunity for many of our young people to find opportunities for work,” he said.

He also stated that his policy for the creative arts sector would also include strengthening Ghana’s copyright and intellectual property laws to protect the work of creatives from piracy.

He said piracy has deprived many creatives the revenues they rightfully deserve for their work, thus by strengthening those laws the situation will improve for creatives.

John Mahama says while he does not have all the solutions to the problems affecting the creative arts, he is looking forward to collaborating closely with the sector’s players to address their problems.

Akufo-Addo promises fiscal boost for film industry

YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo has revealed major plans for the Ghana film industry in his penultimate State of the Nation Address.

According to the President, his Cabinet is currently fleshing out a fiscal strategy to help boost Ghana’s film industry.

Addressing parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, Akufo-Addo said his government is committed to supporting the industry produce world class content and films that will project the nation on the global stage.

