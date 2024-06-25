John Kwadwo Kyerematen has announced his plans to abolish the Council of State if elected president

He said instead, he would establish a bicameral parliamentary system that would ensure the inclusivity and active participation of all stakeholders in governance

He also urged Ghanaians to oust the NPP-NDC duopoly once and for all for the Movement of Change under his leadership

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, the leader of the Movement for Change (M4C), says his future government would scrap the Council of State and establish a bicameral parliamentary system.

He said this at the launch of his party’s manifesto, “The Great Transformational Plan (GTP),” on Monday, June 24, 2024.

Alan Kyerematen said he would establish a second chamber of parliament.

Source: Getty Images

According to him, the country needs significant changes in its governance structure to enable the easy and holistic transformation of the economy, which would lead to wealth generation.

He said replacing the Council of State with a second chamber of parliament is the first step in the right direction.

Kyerematen explained that the second chamber of parliament would consist of representatives from key stakeholder groups, including labour unions, faith-based organisations, traditional authorities, professional associations, gender-based organisations, the private sector, and people with disabilities.

He said ensuring the representation of all these groups in his government demonstrates his dedication to creating an all-inclusive government for national unity.

Alan Kyerematen calls for an end to the NPP-NDC duopoly

Alan Kyerematen also urged Ghanaians to shun the two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

He said the duopoly has nothing else to offer Ghanaians, as it has run out of ideas and should not be allowed to take over the country’s reins.

He noted that the past 32 years under the duopoly had not given Ghanaians the economic and democratic dividends they were promised, hence the need to usurp the duopoly for a more pragmatic government.

Kyerematen said such a pragmatic government could be found under his leadership in the Movement for Change.

Kyerematen promises to establish a traders’ bank

YEN.com.gh reported that the founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, promised traders in the Western Region that if elected president, he would establish a traders' bank to provide loans for traders.

During his visit to markets in the Western Region on Monday, April 15, 2024, he explained that establishing a traders’ bank was one of his many policies to transform Ghana into a major trade hub and drive socioeconomic development.

The former trade minister explained that the traders' bank would complement his other trade-friendly policies, such as his promise to eliminate duties and taxes at the ports within the first two years of his presidency and his shift from Ghana’s heavy reliance on indirect taxes to direct taxes.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh