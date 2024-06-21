Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has warned Ghanaians against giving the New Patriotic Party another term in office

The NDC running mate said the NPP's track record has been abysmal and evident that it should not be given another mandate

She cited the ongoing pensioner bondholders picket at the Finance Ministry demanding the release of their locked-up funds and the country’s ailing economies to buttress her point

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has warned Ghanaians against giving the New Patriotic Party (NPP) another term in office.

She said the party’s 2024 campaign slogan, “It is possible,” is pure deception, as the party has a track record of not keeping its promises.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang says the NPP's 2024 slogan is pure deception. Source: Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang (Facebook)

Source: Facebook

In an engagement with female media professionals in Accra, Prof Opoku-Agyemang said recent events in the country are evidence of the NPP's failure in governance.

She cited the ongoing pensioner bondholders picket at the Finance Ministry demanding the release of their locked-up funds and the country’s ailing economies to buttress her point.

She said Ghanaians must carefully scrutinise the NPP’s promises and juxtapose them against the party’s track record when deciding ahead of the 2024 general elections.

She rubbished the ruling party's claims that the NDC was bereft of ideas and the vision needed to turn the country’s woes around.

She noted that the NPP has been making the claim mainly because of the NDC’s people’s manifesto, where the party has been collecting ideas from Ghanaians on what it wants a future government to achieve for them.

Prof Opoku Agyemang stated that it is only sensible to ask those you intend to serve what they want to be served and how they want to be served rather than serving them whatever you think they would want to be served.

She said that is why the NDC has made it a point to engage all stakeholders in the country to produce a well-rounded manifesto.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang responds to jabs about her age

The NDC running mate also addressed criticism about her age.

The septuagenarian has been questioned about her suitability for candidacy due to her age.

However, responding to her critics, she pointed out that despite her age, she is just as qualified, if not more, to be the running mate and even vice president should Ghanaians give her the nod.

She said attempts to undermine her candidacy by focusing on her age instead of her accomplishments are lame.

She told the audience that she is very proud of her age and the experience she has gathered over the years.

Prof Opoku Agyemang enskinned

YEN.com.gh reported that Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, the running mate of NDC flagbearer John Mahama, has been honoured with the title Pognaa Piirima.

The title was bestowed on her by the Paramount Chief of the Sankana Traditional Area, Naa Pagranige Saakoe Mornah III.

Pognaa Piirima in Dagaare means Mother of the Rocks.

Source: YEN.com.gh