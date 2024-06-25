Inusah Fuseini, a former Minister for Land and Natural Resources, has been cited in an investigation into real estate and dirty money in Dubai

According to the investigation, the former minister's apartments are worth over $7 million

Three other Ghanaians were captured in the investigation, including former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Alfred Benin

Former MP Inusah Fuseini has been cited in an investigation into real estate and dirty money in Dubai, UAE.

Fuseini, a former Minister of Roads and Minister for Land and Natural Resources under the most recent NDC administration, was noted to have 20 apartments in Dubai.

Inusah Fuseini, a former Minister for Land and Natural Resources. Source: Ghana Broadcasting Corporation

The breakdown of the 20 properties can be viewed here.

According to the investigation titled “How Dirty Money Finds a Home in Dubai Real Estate,” the apartments are worth over $7 million.

This information was obtained through a data leak, which revealed alleged criminals and political figures accused of corruption who have owned property there.

"Dubai’s reputation for financial secrecy, its lack of property taxes, and relative political stability have also made the city an appealing spot for those looking to safely park funds abroad should the political tides turn against them at home," the report noted.

The Center for Advanced Defense Studies, a nonprofit research organisation on international crime and conflict, initially obtained the data from 2022 and 2020.

The data was shared with the Norwegian financial outlet E24 and the OrOrganisedrime and Corruption Reporting Project, which coordinated an investigative project with over 70 media outlets. The journalists confirmed the owners' identities using official records, among other things.

Due to the secrecy in Dubai’s real estate sector, its high-rises and villas are noted to serve as safe havens for some of the world’s most wanted criminals.

The city’s property records are difficult to obtain and cannot be easily searched.

Three other Ghanaians were captured in the investigation: former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Alfred Benin, former Electoral Commission Official Joseph Kwaku Asamoah and former MP Moses Aduko Asaga.

Inusah Fuseini's son jailed in US

YEN.com.gh reported that Fuseini's son, Abdul Inusah, was sentenced to two years in jail after defrauding multiple people by using false identities in a romance scam. He was facing up to 50 years initially

Fuseini has said he remained committed to his son despite the conviction.

He said he believed his son, Abdul Inusah, was merely caught up in “stupidity” and not anything malicious.

