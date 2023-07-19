Former Tamale South MP, lnusah Fuseini, has said he remains committed to his son who has been jailed for two years

The former MP's son, Abdul Inusah, was convicted in the United States of America on fraud charges

Fuseini said he had done his best to raise Abdul Inusah to become a responsible adult

Former Tamale South MP, Inusah Fuseini, has expressed regret at the conviction of his son on fraud charges in the US.

Fuseini said he believed his son, Abdul Inusah, was merely caught up in “stupidity” and not anything malicious.

The former MP said on Citi TV he remained committed to his son despite the controversy.

"I support my son 110%, I know him. I know Abdul Hamid, I know he can be boisterous but I don't know him to be somebody who will be interested in other people's things," he stated.

The former MP admitted that the case had ushered in a difficult period for him.

He said he had done his best to bring up his son in the right way to become a responsible adult.

Abdul Inusah was sentenced to two years in jail after defrauding multiple people by using false identities.

YEN.com.gh reported that he was facing up to 50 years initially.

More details about Abdul Hamid

Fuseini revealed that his son had set up a company when sent to school abroad.

The former MP said he was not in favour of his son’s actions in this regard.

“I never sanctioned that, I believe that if you are sent to school to learn you must concentrate on your studies and I told him that.”

Lavish life in US

YEN.com.gh reported that Abdul had been living a lavish life in the US while schooling.

Fuseini also said Abdul bought cars for people in Ghana, and that he knew people who had benefited from his son’s actions.

“He bought a car for some guys from Nigeria who were fellow students, colleague students and it turned out that the money used to buy the car was obtained fraudulently and that was his offence," the former MP revealed.

