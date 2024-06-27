Several high-profile court cases have come to a standstill after jurors in the Ashanti Region embarked on an indefinite strike

Some of the cases include the murder of Otumfuo Osei Tutu's Akyempimhene, the Abesim murders among others

The jurors say till their arrears from August 2023 to May 2024 are paid, they will not return to work

Several criminal cases being heard at the High Court in Kumasi have been temporarily halted after jurors in the Ashanti Region declared a strike.

Cases brought to a standstill by the strike include eight sexual assault and murder cases, as well as the murder of Otumfuo Osei Tutu’s Akyempimhene.

The jurors are demanding 10-months worth of arrears.

This is the second time the jurors have declared a strike over the non-payment of their allowances.

In November 2023, the jurors suspended all court duties for weeks due to delays in paying them their allowances.

It took the intervention of Chief Justice Gertrude Tokornoo, who assured them that she would ensure their arrears were paid as soon as possible before they resumed duties.

She had also assured them that their allowances would be paid promptly.

However, after several months, those assurances have yet to materialise.

The jurors demand immediate payment of allowance arrears from August 2023 to May 2024.

They noted that the non-payment of their allowances has placed them under considerable financial constraints, which is affecting their livelihood.

They have urged the government to do right by them and pay them what is due.

CETAG on strike

In other sectors, the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana’s (CETAG) indefinite strike action is biting hard as colleges across the country have reached a standstill.

CETAG defied the directives of the Fair Wages and Salary Commission (FWSC) to call off its strike and resume work.

The FWSC had labelled the strike as bad faith, considering the government’s efforts to engage them on their grievances and reach an amicable solution. It had directed CETAG to call off its strike, but the group objected.

It stated that their strike was lawful and intended for the government to address their concerns timeously.

It noted that the strike would not stop until the government settled their demands.

Following the strike, academic and administrative activities at all 46 colleges of education in the country have been halted.

There are concerns that the strike may disrupt the academic calendar and affect students' completion dates, among other issues.

Oncologists at KATH go on strike

YEN.com.gh reported that medical doctors at the Oncology Department of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital had abandoned their consulting rooms over faulty cancer diagnosis equipment.

They say the non-operation of the machine is impeding their work as doctors and reducing the quality of service delivery.

They have urged management to fix the machine immediately.

