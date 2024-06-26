Oncologists at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital have called off their strike over a faulty radiotherapy machine

The medical doctors received assurances from the management of the hospital that efforts were being made to solve the problem

The machine, a linear accelerator system, is used to diagnose and treat cancer in patients

Medical doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s (KATH) Oncology Department have resumed work after going on a strike.

The strike declared on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, was to protest the months-long delay in fixing a linear accelerator system used for radiotherapy services.

The oncologists have been given assurances by the hospital's management.

The machine, which is used to diagnose and treat cancer patients, broke down in October 2023, and despite doctors' attempts to get it fixed and operational, their efforts proved futile.

On Tuesday, the doctors abandoned their consulting rooms out of frustration, demanding that the machine be fixed immediately.

They argued that without the machines, they could not effectively deliver healthcare services to their patients.

Following the walkout, patients who had come for treatment were left stranded.

Management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital stated that the machine had been fixed.

They, however, stated that the device was still non-operational due to the absence of a water phantom to help calibrate the machine.

The management described the strike action as unfair, particularly to patients who did not need to be diagnosed, and urged the doctors to return while management continued efforts to get the machine operational again.

Following a meeting with the hospital’s management, the doctors resumed work on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

At the meeting, KATH’s management assured them the machine would be up and running as soon as possible.

It also shared with them the steps being taken to address the issue.

