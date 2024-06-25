Medical doctors at the Oncology Department of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital have abandoned their consulting rooms over faulty cancer diagnosis equipment

They say the non-operation of the machine is impeding their work as doctors and reducing the quality of service delivery

They have urged managment to fix the machine immediately

Medical doctors at the Oncology Department of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) have declared a strike over delays in fixing a critical equipment needed for service delivery.

The device, a Linear Accelerator System, has been malfunctioning since October 2023.

KATH oncologists laid down their tools over a faulty equipment.

Source: Getty Images

The Linear Accelerator System is used in radiotherapy services to diagnose and treat cancer cases.

However, following its faultiness, doctors complain they have been having difficulties efficiently attending to their patients and detecting cancer cells early on.

Management of KATH responding to the doctors’ strike explained that the said machine has been fixed.

They noted that the only reason it is non-operational is due to a delay in accessing a water phantom needed to calibrate the system.

They said the industrial action being undertaken by the medical doctors is unfair as it impedes the delivery of life-saving treatment necessary for non-radiotherapy patients.

However, the doctors say the non-operationality of the machine is impeding their work and leaving them frustrated.

They have demanded an immediate repair of the machine to resolve the situation.

KATH doctors strike over accomodation

Earlier, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simone Osei-Mensah, had taken offence to threats from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s staff threatening to embark on a strike.

The health workers were embarking on the strike to protest their poor working conditions and acute accommodation challenges.

However, concerning their accommodation challenges, the minister said the only way for the health workers to get better ones is for them to vacate their current bungalows.

According to him, plans are underway for the construction of new blocks for the health workers to contain more of them than the existing ones do.

He explained that currently, some single unit bungalows stand on one acre lands.

These he said could be improved to accommodate more than a single unit on the same plot of land.

CETAG’s indefinite strike cripples colleges of education nationwide

YEN.com.gh reported that the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) indefinite strike has ground colleges of education to a halt.

Administrative and academic activities at all 46 colleges of education have been halted due to the strike.

Students have urged lecturers to return to class as the strike threatens to disrupt the academic calendar.

Source: YEN.com.gh