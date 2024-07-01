Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has brokered peace between his running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Chairman Wontumi

This was to allow the two strategise on how to win over the Ashanti region, the party's stronghold in the 2024 elections

Bawumia had earlier engaged parliament on his choice of running mate and received their approval

The New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has brokered peace between the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, and his chosen running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

At a meeting held at Chairman Wontumi's residence, Dr Bawumia urged the two to iron out their differences and strategise on garnering more votes in the NPP stronghold ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Bawumia is expected to introduce his running mate to the NPP National Council. Source: Citinewsroom

Source: Getty Images

Dr Bawumia is set to present his running mate pick to the NPP’s National Council for final deliberations.

The National Council is expected to endorse the candidacy of Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate of Dr Bawumia ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

This was after the vice president’s running mate received the support of the NPP caucus in parliament.

Majority caucus supports NAPO as running mate

Alexander Afenyo Markin, the majority leader, stated on Friday, June 28, 2024, that the NPP caucus had endorsed Dr Bawumia’s choice of running mate.

He said Dr Bawumia met with the caucus's leadership to discuss his running mate pick and strategies to win the 2024 general elections.

He noted that interactions with other caucus members about Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh's selection had been positively received following the meeting.

He hopes the National Council will enthusiastically receive Opoku Prempeh, just as the NPP caucus in parliament did.

Bawumia presents NAPO to Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh reported that prior to his engagement with parliament, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had consulted President Akufo-Addo on picking Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.

JoyNews reported that this followed a short meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, during which the vice president sought the president's counsel.

Dr Bawumia presented his choice of running mate to the president, who gave advice and thoughts before accepting it.

Several leading figures in the New Patriotic Party had stressed that the choice of running mate must come from the Ashanti Region, the party’s stronghold in this most crucial presidential election.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Energy Minister, was in the race for the running mate position with other contenders, including Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Education Minister, and Bryan Acheampong, the Agricultural Minister.

