Obuasi West Member of Parliament Kwaku Kwarteng has been removed from chairing Parliament’s Finance Committee to lead the newly created Economy Committee.

The majority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, announced the shake-up on the floor of parliament on Friday, June 28, 2024.

The minority has described Kwaku Kwarteng's reassignment as a demotion.

The new standing orders created the Economy Committee as a standalone committee from the Finance Committee, but it has very few powers in comparison.

The sudden announcement took aback some majority MPs.

Afenyo-Markin noted that other changes would be announced in subsequent days.

Justifying the shake-up on the floor of parliament, the Effutu MP noted that the Obuasi West MP has what it takes to debunk the unfavourable narratives about the country’s economy being pushed by the opposition National Democratic Congress.

He said the Economy Committee would be one of the most important committees in the House as issues affecting the economy will decide the upcoming 2024 elections.

Minority reacts to Majority shake-up

Meanwhile, the minority caucus in parliament has described the reshuffle as an overthrow of Kwaku Kwarteng.

The Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, said the abrupt reassignment of the Finance Committee Chairperson without the Speaker of Parliament’s knowledge was tantamount to usurping the Speaker's powers.

He said the action was arbitrary and does not respect the protocols of parliament.

The Minority urged the proper process to be followed to avoid creating a bad precedent in the House.

