New Patriotic Party flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia did not announce his running mate during his tour of the Ashanti Region, as was speculated

An aide to the Vice President, Kofi Tonto, told YEN.com.gh there was no indication that Bawumia was going to announce his running mate this week or next

New Patriotic Party Flagbearer Mahamadu Bawumia was on a three-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region

An aide to the Vice President, Kofi Tonto, said there was no indication that Bawumia would announce his running mate in the next few weeks.

However, Tonto assured that an announcement on the matter would soon be made in comments to YEN.com.gh.

“My boss has not intimated to the team that he is going to announce the running mate this week or the next.”

“What I do know for sure is that very soon, an announcement will be made. The who or where the person is from is something that we currently do not know.”

Tonto spoke as Bawumia began a three-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region to share his vision.

The tour is amid speculation that the Vice President may announce his running mate from the Ashanti Region while on the tour.

At the end of 2023, the NPP granted Bawumia additional time to select his running mate.

The NPP’s National Council agreed to waive the requirement that the vice presidential candidate be chosen one year before elections.

There have been consistent reports that the NPP has agreed to select its running mate from the Ashanti Region.

Several names had been bandied about, including the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost was also suspected to be in the race following a Facebook post that sparked controversy.

