Mr Happiness has had his say concerning the discussion surrounding Matthew Opoku Prempeh's comparison of Akufo-Addo and Dr Kwame Nkrumah

According to Kofi Gabs, Ghanaian politicians should desist from insulting Dr Kwame Nkrumah's legacy with such unnecessary comparisons

He said the achievements of Akufo-Addo will pale in comparison to that of Dr Kwame Nkrumah

Dutch-based Ghanaian Kofi Gabs, popularly known as Mr Happiness, has waded into the ongoing discussion following the New Patriotic Patry’s running mate, Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s comparison of Akufo-Addo and Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, during his grand unveiling at the Kumasi Jubilee Park, compared the achievements of incumbent president Akufo-Addo to the nation’s founder, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Kofi Gabs cautioned politicians against denigrating the legacy of Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

According to him, Akufo-Addo’s achievements surpass any other president's since Ghana gained independence in 1957.

“Since independence from 1957 till today, we’ve not had any president that has helped Ghana like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, not even your Kwame Nkrumah."

The comparison did not go well with many Ghanaians who took to social media to blast the NPP running mate for his blunder.

Many listed Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s achievements and urged the NPP to list Akufo-Addo’s achievements for proper comparison.

Others also pointed out that Matthew Opoku Prempeh's much-touted arrogance had reared its head.

Kofi Gabs warns against insulting Nkrumah’s legacy

Joining critics of the running mate, Kofi Gabs admonished Ghanaians not to denigrate Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy.

In a video on X, Mr Happiness pointed out that Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s infrastructural investment in the country has largely contributed to its growth and continues to support it.

He stated that had Kwame Nkrumah not won the country’s independence, Akufo-Addo would not have become president to be compared with the founder.

He pointed out that while Nkrumah had many achievements to boast about, including the Akosombo Dam Matthew Opoku Prempeh supervises as the Energy Minister, Akufo-Addo cannot boast of the same.

According to Kofi Gabs, Akufo-Addo could not even fulfil his promise to God to build him a National Cathedral.

Therefore, he urged Ghanaians, particularly politicians, to desist from making unnecessary comparisons with Kwame Nkrumah.

