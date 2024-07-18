The Ghana Medical Association is calling for the cancellation of certificate and diploma nursing programmes

The Vice-President of GMA, Prof Ernest Yorke, said having three different entryways into the nursing profession is bizarre

He has also called for all nursing training to be elevated to the degree level to enhance their service delivery

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called for the cancellation of certificate and diploma nursing programmes, in a move aimed at elevating nursing training and education in the country.

The GMA is proposing all certificate and diploma courses be replaced with degree courses to ensure a highly skilled and professional nursing workforce.

GMA Vice-President, Ernest Yorke, says the certificate and diploma courses must be elevated to the degree level to enhance professionalism.

The GMA’s Vice-President, Professor Ernest Yorke, argued that the current system is bizarre and does not adequately address the challenges in the country’s healthcare sector.

Speaking to JoyNews on Wednesday, Prof. Yorke noted that having three different levels of entry into the nursing and midwifery profession was perplexing.

He said the situation has left the health sector with an overwhelming percentage of auxiliary nurses - approximately 60% of the workforce.

He believes the situation must be reversed such that degree-prepared nurses make up the majority.

"We have to cancel certificate programs, we have to cancel diploma programs, and train nurses and midwives at the degree level," he stated.

Prof Yorke said Ghana has the necessary resources and educational institutions to raise the professional qualification standards and must do so.

He said while auxiliary nurses are indeed professional nurses, their qualifications must be enhanced to improve the quality of their services.

He believes preparing all nurses at the baccalaureate level will significantly improve maternal health indicators as well as other health related indicators.

Meanwhile, he said when the certificate and diploma programmes are cancelled, existing nurses with those qualifications can be upgraded by enrolling them on already available degree courses.

24% of Ghana-trained nurses work abroad

The latest Ghana Human Development Report has noted that 24 percent of nurses trained in Ghana work abroad.

The report, released on June 26, 2024, attributed the trend to poor working conditions.

It warned that Ghana’s health system could worsen if immediate steps are not taken to stem the exodus of doctors and nurses trained in Ghana.

For doctors, the report noted that 50 percent of those trained in Ghana have also left.

The study indicated that the health sector is in a precarious state due to this layer of brain drain.

The report, authored by the United Nations Development Programme in partnership with the Statistical Service and the National Development Planning Commission, can be viewed here.

Nursing and Midwifery Council implements new fees

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Nursing and Midwifery Council implemented new fees for its services, except for foreign verification.

This was after the approval of the foreign verification fee, set to be hiked to GH¢3,000, was met with intense backlash from Ghanaians.

The NMC previously stated that the foreign verification fee would remain at GH¢550 until stakeholders concluded their engagement.

