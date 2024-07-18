As part of a monitoring mechanism to gauge the effectiveness of its scholarship programme, the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation visited some scholars in selected secondary and tertiary institutions in the country

The visit offered the foundation the opportunity to assess the performance of the student on their scholarship list

About 2,736 brilliant but needy students are in various scholarship schemes funded by the Gold Fields Ghana

The Gold Fields Ghana Foundation has visited some beneficiaries of its scholarship programme in their various schools.

A team from the foundation visited the students at the University of Ghana, the University for Professional Studies, Accra Technical University, Radford University College and the University of Mines and Technology.

They also visited Akropong School for the Blind and Tarkwa Nursing and Midwifery Training College to check on the well-being and academic progress of the beneficiaries and to engage with the management of the institutions.

According to a Facebook post by Gold Fields Ghana, the visit forms part of the mining firm's monitoring strategy to check the effectiveness of the scholarship programme.

So far, about 2,736 students have benefitted from Gold Fields Ghana's scholarship scheme to pursue various programmes at tertiary and second-cycle institutions.

The students were presented with gifts by the team from the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation upon the visit.

"Our scholarship programme, funded by the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, is making a significant impact on the lives of young people in our host communities," a portion of the post read.

"To date, the Foundation has awarded scholarships to 2,736 beneficiaries from our #Tarkwa and #Damang host communities. We are committed to empowering young people through education," another portion read.

The students express their gratitude

Some beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme thronged the comment section of the post to express their gratitude to the Gold Field Ghana Foundation.

@Beatriz Browny wrote:

"We really appreciate all that you keep doing in our lives."

@Robert Vuguse also wrote:

"We are always grateful."

x-Glo·said:

"Awesome work."

