A Former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kwadwo Agyei Darko, has urged Ghanaians to punish absentee Members of Parliament in the upcoming parliamentary polls.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, Kwadwo Agyei Darko, who served under the erstwhile Kufuor administration, said the rampant absenteeism of MPs from parliament was a matter of grave concern.

The former Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Kwadwo Agyei Darko, says truant MPs must be voted out.

He stated that the practice undermined democratic practices in the country and adversely affected government business.

He said constituents should punish their MPs who absent themselves from parliament by voting them out as their absence was inimical to the representative role they were elected to play in the chamber.

Agyei Darko’s comments follow Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin adjourning proceedings in parliament on July 15, 2024, after MPs failed to attend sitting.

There were only 24 MPs present in parliament.

The incident was not the first time it had happened, as the Speaker has had to adjourn several sittings in the past due to a lack of quorum.

Agyei Darko called on constituents to hold their members of parliament to account and assess their performance in parliament before giving them the nod or otherwise.

He, however, stated that the current batch of MPs lack any seriousness and should be dealt with by constituents.

He further urged Ghanaians to take an active role in the nation’s politics and be concerned about the activities of their elected representatives in parliament.

Alban Bagbin refers to MPs to Privileges Committee over absenteeism

Speaker Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, 5 April 2022, referred Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, and two others to Parliament's Privileges Committee for absenting themselves from Parliament.

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, and Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey, complete the list of three governing NPP MPs referred to the committee.

The absence of the MPs from Parliament violates the Standing Orders, which stipulates that MPs must not absent themselves from parliamentary sittings for 15 days consistently without being permitted to do so.

Adwoa Safo alleges she’s being witch hunted

YEN.com.gh reported that Adwoa Safo has accused unnamed people in the governing NPP and in Parliament of a political witch hunt.

She said there appears to be a deliberate attempt to make her look bad in the eyes of the public as she takes care of a family emergency in the United States.

The MP has been absent from Parliament for more than six months, breaking parliamentary rules on absenteeism.

Source: YEN.com.gh