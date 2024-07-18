Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the former Deputy Information Minister, said the New Patriotic Party had no great strategic plan to win the 2024 elections

He alleged that the ruling party was merely looking for a way to rig the 2024 general elections but believes the NPP would fail in their attempts

Ofuso also said the opposition National Democratic Congress will be vigilant during the election period to ensure such machinations do not work

The former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of hatching a scheme to rig the December 7 elections.

He said the NPP’s much-touted strategy to win the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections was nothing more than an 'electoral rigging plot'.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu says the NPP does not have any strategy except to rig Ghana's 2024 general elections.

Source: UGC

His comments, per Citi FM, follow the ruling party’s assertion that it has the necessary strategy needed to win the 2024 elections.

The NPP has expressed confidence it would be able to outmanoeuvre the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December polls, despite many Ghanaians being disenchanted by the ruling party as a result of tough economic conditions.

Kwakye Ofosu stated that his claims are founded on events that occurred during the 2008 elections, which the NPP lost to the NDC.

He alleged that the NPP had attempted to rig that election as well but had woefully failed to amass the necessary votes to declare victory.

He was confident that just as the NPP had been defeated in the 2008 elections, it would once again be defeated in the 2024 elections whether or not it attempts to rig the election.

Fitch predicts NDC victory in December 7 polls

Meanwhile, UK research and data firm Fitch Solutions expects the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to lose the 2024 elections, in line with past forecasts.

The firm said 54 percent of respondents surveyed tipped NDC candidate John Mahama to beat NPP flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mahama is again partnering with Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang for the 2024 election after their failed attempt in 2020, while Bawumia is standing with Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Joy News reported that Mike Kruiniger, an Associate Director of Country Risk at Fitch Solutions, attributed the trend to the economic conditions during a Mid-Year Review of Sub-Saharan Africa.

John Mahama confident of electoral victory

YEN.com.gh also reported that Mahama said 'poor governance' under Nana Akufo-Addo has Ghanaians clamouring for the NDC to return to power in 2024.

He told party delegates in Bodi in the Western North Region that everywhere he goes, he's given a stone of vindication that showed the writing was on the wall.

Although Ghana was not a paradise during his administration, he said things are significantly worse under the current Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh