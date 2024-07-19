The Ghana Police Service has given clearance for the Minority to organise their second OccupyBoG demonstration

The Minority is demanding the resignation of the governor of the Bank of Ghana and his two deputies for gross mismanagement of the economy

The police has advised the Minority to ensure that protesters adhere to suggested safety protocols during the demonstration

The Ghana Police Service has assured the Minority caucus in parliament of its full cooperation as the latter embarks on another protest on July 30, 2024.

The Minority are staging their second protest against the governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, demanding his immediate resignation and that of his other two deputies.

The police noted that following fruitful engagements between both parties, they have made preparations to ensure the group can organise their protest without any hitches.

In a July 17, 2024, letter to the Bawku Central member of parliament, Mahama Ayariga, the police urged the organisers to ensure that protesters adhered to the safety precautions suggested by the police and avoided actions that could breach the peace during the protest.

Minority demand BoG chiefs removal

The Minority’s demonstration follows further investigation into losses made by the central bank in the 2023 fiscal year, which, according to the minority leader, rendered the bank insolvent.

According to the National Democratic Congress MPs, the governor and his deputies have presided over the central bank's gross mismanagement, resulting in combined losses of approximately GH¢70 billion.

They call on the government to replace the governors with a more competent set to reinstill confidence in Ghana’s fiscal space.

While a previous demonstration had been deemed unsuccessful due to the governors remaining in their offices, the NDC is hopeful their upcoming demonstration will finally push the president to act.

The demonstration will be led by Mahama Ayariga, who has been investigating the cost of constructing the new $250 million BoG head office and the huge losses made in the previous fiscal year.

Ato Forson accuses BoG of misplaced priorities

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has accused the Bank of Ghana of proceeding to construct a multi-million dollar residence for the bank’s governor.

The new residence is at the former Bank of Ghana Clinic site in Ridge, Accra.

In a post on X on Monday, June 3, 2024, the Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyam-Esiam said the former Bank of Ghana Clinic was demolished to pave the way for the construction of the governor’s residence.

