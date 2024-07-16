President Nana Akufo-Addo said the first phase of work on the Suame interchange project will be completed by the end of 2024

The Suame Interchange Project initiative was started in 2022 and has been a source of frustration for citizens

The president spoke at the sod-cutting for the 20-kilometre dualisation of the Anhwiankwanta-Ahenema Kokoben road

President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured that the first phase of work on the Suame interchange will be completed before 2024 ends.

The president also said work has also started on the main Suame interchange.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is positive that work on the first phase of the Suame Interchange Project will be finished this year.

Despite not giving full timelines, he assured of the timely completion of the entire project.

When he cut sod for the project back in October 2022, he said the project would put detractors to shame.

According to Citi News, Akufo-Addo spoke on the completion of other projects, such as the dualisation of the Ofankor-Nsawam road and the dualisation of the Ahenema Kokoben road, when he touched on the Suame road.

“Government is committed to replicate such successful initiatives along other corridors of the region such as Suame Roundabout to Tafo-Pankrono… Another important project in the region is the construction of the Suame Interchange, the project is progressing steadily.”

The president was speaking at the sod-cutting for an Anhwiankwanta-Ahenema Kokoben road project on July 15.

The interchange project has, in the past, drawn appeals from the government’s New Patriotic Party base in the Ashanti Region.

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, notably urged the government to expedite work on the project, per Citi FM.

Suame interchange project to improve transport in Ashanti Region

YEN.com.gh also reported that the sod-cutting for the project fulfilled a pledge to the residents to start work on the Suame Interchange and Complementary Roads Project.

The sod-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, set the stage for the first four-tier interchange in the Ashanti Region.

The project will also be the second four-tier interchange in Ghana after the Pokuase Interchange in the Greater Accra Region.

When completed, the vast project is expected to ease the congestion experienced around the Suame Roundabout.

