Completion Of $346.5m Ofankor-Nsawam Highway To Be Delayed, Contractor Unsure Of New Finish Date
- Construction work on the $346.5 million Ofankor-Nsawam dual carriageway project has been delayed
- The chief resident engineer on the project, Kwabena Bempong, said there was still extensive work outstanding
- The project is jointly funded by the government and Maripoma Enterprise Limited, a wholly-owned Ghanaian construction company
Construction work on the $346.5 million Ofankor-Nsawam dual carriageway project, originally scheduled to be completed in July 2024, has been delayed.
The chief resident engineer on the project, Kwabena Bempong, said extensive work was still outstanding.
He told Citi FM the project’s contractor is yet to submit a revised date for completion.
Bempong attributed the delay to the relocation of utility lines and the compensation of persons affected by the project.
"There are people who are trying to injure the project, and we still have litigations," he noted.
The project is jointly funded by the government and Maripoma Enterprise Limited, a wholly-owned Ghanaian construction company.
Commissioning the Pokuase Interchange
President Akufo-Addo commissioned the Four Tier Pokuase Interchange on Friday, July 9, 2021, which is the first in Ghana and West Africa and the second in Africa.
The interchange was expected to solve, once and for all, the travel challenges endured by commuters within and outside of the vicinity of Pokuase.
The Pokuase Interchange also involved the construction of the 6.5-kilometre Awoshie to Pokuase road; an interchange at the intersection of ACP junction to Awoshie to Nsawam road; two footbridges for pedestrians; the widening of the Nsawam; drainage works; the provision of streetlights; and the construction of 12 kilometres of town roads.
The area notably suffered from some indiscipline by some residents as some people took to pounding fufu on the walkway of a section of the constructed interchange.
Spaghetti spill on Nsawam road
YEN.com.gh reported that some residents rushed to a spaghetti spill on the under-construction Amasaman-Nsawam road.
A truck struggling to navigate the road lost its balance, causing the packs of spaghetti to spill onto the road.
Videos from the incident have shown residents from nearby areas rushing to the scene to collect the scattered packs of spaghetti.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.