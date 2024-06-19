Construction work on the $346.5 million Ofan­kor-Nsawam dual carriage­way project has been delayed

Construction work on the $346.5 million Ofan­kor-Nsawam dual carriage­way project, originally scheduled to be completed in July 2024, has been delayed.

The chief resident engineer on the project, Kwabena Bempong, said extensive work was still outstanding.

He told Citi FM the project’s contractor is yet to submit a revised date for completion.

Bempong attributed the delay to the relocation of utility lines and the compensation of persons affected by the project.

"There are people who are trying to injure the project, and we still have litigations," he noted.

The project is jointly funded by the gov­ernment and Maripoma Enterprise Limited, a wholly-owned Ghanaian construction company.

