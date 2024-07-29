President Nana Akufo-Addo was conferred the honorary degree by the University of Health and Allied Sciences

President Nana Akufo-Addo was conferred the honorary degree of Doctor of Science by the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

The degree was to honour his contributions to science education.

Joy News reported that a special congregation was held at UHAS's grounds to commemorate the commissioning of its China Phase 2 project.

Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude to UHAS for its pivotal role in nurturing healthcare professionals and researchers.

"This honorary degree is not just a personal honour but a testament to the collective effort towards building a knowledge-driven society," he also said.

The ceremony concluded with a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony for the China Phase 2 project.

The ceremony was led by Justice Jones Dotse, the university's council chairman and assisted by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Lydia Aziato.

Controversy leading up to event

The NDC's Volta Regional Youth Wing protested the decision by UHAS' management to confer an honorary doctorate degree on Akufo-Addo.

According to the youth group, President Akufo-Addo has done nothing to be deserving of the high honour.

The group also accused the president of abandoning both the university and the Volta Region in his policies.

The NDC youth wing believes that conferring the honorary doctorate degree would tarnish the university's reputation and be construed as an endorsement of the government’s failings.

PDA from Akufo-Addo and wife

YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo shared an affectionate moment with his wife as he received an honorary degree from Valley View University.

The Presidency noted that this was Akufo-Addo's fifth honorary degree.

Akufo-Addo lauded Valley View University for its contributions to private tertiary education in Ghana.

The president also used the opportunity to tout his administration's contribution to the education sector.

