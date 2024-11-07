Metro TV presenter Bridget Otto has criticised President Akufo-Addo's move to unveil a statue of himself at the entrance of the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital in Sekondi

She argued that if this was the logic, then former president John Drmaanni Mahama should have built himself a statue in each region he built a school, university, market or hospital.

Her comments started a conversation on X as many people shared their views on the president's statue in the Western Region

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian media personality Bridget Otoo weighed in on discussions surrounding President Akufo-Addo's unveiling of a statue of himself.

Bridget Otto criticises Akufo-Addo for unveiling a statue of himself. Image Credit: @bridget_otoo and @nakufoaddo

Source: Instagram

Bridget Otoo speaks about Akufo-Addo's statue

The unveiling took place at the entrance of the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital in Sekondi on November 6, 2024, during his tour of the Western Region.

Taking to her X account to share her views on the trending topic, the outspoken journalist criticised the president for leaving numerous projects incomplete yet having managed to unveil a statue of himself.

"You build a statue for yourself over uncompleted projects. These people are insufferable!!!" she wrote.

The seasoned broadcaster noted that former President John Dramani Mahama should have built a statue of himself in his honour in every region for every Free SHS school, university, market or hospital he built.

"Then JM should have built himself a statue in each region he built a Free SHS school, a university, a market, or a hospital," she added.

Bridget Otoo speaks on Akufo-Addo's statue.

Reactions to bridge Otoo's words

The diverse opinions of Ghanaians regarding Akufo-Addo's statue are below:

@ABN_Lion said:

"Kuffour awarded himself with a gold chain so you should know that its in their DNA. EOCO boss Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has done same"

@SpearzCrew said:

"You forget kuffuor too???🤣🤣 He awarded himself"

NPP and shamelessness said:

"In 2008, then-President John Agyekum Kufuor spent government funds on gold jewelry for himself and his friends!"

@BenjaminAmuzu said:

"I thought statue was built in commiserating a leader with significant impact and it’s built by someone/ group as honour😂😂😂😂😂Herr Nana Addo errh"

Akufo-Addo's statue unveiling.

Sculptor behind Akufo-Addo's statue

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian sculptor Genesis Gyesi unveiled himself as the talented person being the making of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's statue.

The talented sculptor shared a video on his TikTok account of himself working on the structure at night before its official unveiling on November 6, 2024.

The video of Gyesi at work got many people sharing diverse opinions about the structure, while others applauded his handiwork.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh