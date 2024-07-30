Parliament has finally passed the Affirmative Action bill after several years of going in and out of the house

The Affirmative Action Gender Equity Bill 2024 received unanimous approval from members of the house after its presentation today July 30, 2024

Lawmakers believe the passing of the bill will improve the lives of Ghanaian women in the country

Parliament has finally passed the Affirmative Action bill.

The Affirmative Action Gender Equity Bill 2024 receieved unanimous approval from members of parliament when it was brought before the house today, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

The Affirmative Action Bill has been passed after several years of going in and out of Parliament.

Source: Facebook

The bill is aimed at ensuring female representation in key positions in governance, public life and decision-making spaces.

Lawmakers believe the passing of the bill will improve the lives of Ghanaian women in the country.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, reacting to the bill’s passage stated that there was still more needed to be done to ensure true gender parity in the country.

He said lawmakers need not rest on their oars following the passage of the bill but work assiduously to ensure that the vision set out in the bill is achieved within the set time.

He entreated lawmakers to commit themselves to constitutional reforms to create a truly just and free society to liberate women from societal shackles.

This, he said, would enable women to contribute their quota to the development of mother Ghana.

The bill is expected to also address socio-cultural, political, economic, and educational gender imbalances in private and public sectors as stipulated in Cluse 4 of Article 17 of the constitution.

The bill is aligned with the Sustainable Requirement Goal to increase women’s active participation in public and active life from a minimum of 30 per cent by 2030.

Women entrepreneurs urged to support women politicians

Earlier, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has urged women entrepreneurs to support the political ambitions of other women.

According to her, the unrelenting monetisation of Ghana’s political space has become a major obstacle for women who want to run for office.

She says this has resulted in the low number of women in parliament, hindering women's political participation in decision-making.

Speaking at the Women in Governance National Dialogue on the theme, ‘Movement building towards equal playing field: Women’s inclusion and participation in governance’, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful urged women entrepreneurs and women in business to financially back women politicians.

NDC promises Women’s Development Bank

YEN.com.gh reported that Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has assured women that they will not be left out in the development plans of John Mahama.

According to her, to enhance women's access to credit the next Mahama government will establish a Women's Development Bank.

The bank will be 100% managed by women and would provide loan facilities to businesses owned by women.

Source: YEN.com.gh