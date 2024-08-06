Ghanaians who had renounced their citizenship for German citizenship are demanding that Ghana reinstate their citizenship

According to them, the passing of Germany's dual citizenship law now allows them to reinstate their old Ghanaian citizenship

Should the Ghanaian embassy not expedite reinstating their citizenship, they vowed to demonstrate at the embassy in Berlin

Ghanaians who are German citizens have filed a petition to Ghana’s Ambassador to Germany, Gina Blay, and Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, to quickly reinstate their GH citizenship.

Their demand follows Germany’s passing of a law this year, which now allows for dual citizenship in the European nation.

Residents who renounced their Ghanaian citizenship for German citizenship are demanding the reinstatement of their GH status.

This means citizens who had renounced their Ghanaian citizenship for German citizenship will be able to reclaim their GH citizen statuses.

According to the Ghanaian community, the Dual Citizenship law has been passed for over four months, yet the Ghana Embassy in Germany has yet to announce any definitive measures to reinstate them.

The community members noted that the embassy has not released any information regarding the cost and timelines for reinstatement to apply for a Ghanaian passport.

They expressed disappointment in the embassy’s failure to provide any information on the process despite being aware of the developments concerning the new law for more than a year.

Ghanaians in Germany want process expedited

In an interview with Asempa FM, Kwaku Amankwatia, the Ghanaian community leader in Germany, said the delay is causing them distress.

He said many Ghanaians had to renounce their citizenship for Germany for economic reasons, and now that they can get their Ghanaian citizenship back, the Ghanaian embassy should expedite the process to reinstate them.

The community has urged the Ghanaian embassy to respond to their concerns within the next two weeks or said they would stage a massive demonstration at the embassy premises in Berlin.

Dual citizens to hold public office

The Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament has endorsed the passing of a bill advocating for dual citizens to be allowed to hold certain public offices.

The bill, sponsored by Kennedy Osei Nyarko, an Akim Swedru Member of Parliament, seeks to remove the restriction on dual citizens holding certain high-ranking government positions.

These positions include the office of the Inspector General of Police, Ambassadorial positions, as well as serving as Members of Parliament.

The Constitution of the Republic of Ghana (Amendment) Bill 2021 was sent to Parliament after initially being published in the Gazette on July 9, 2021, and republished on October 11, 2021.

Gyakye Quayson removed as Assin North MP

YEN.com.gh also reported that the issue of dual citizenship was a trending topic last year following the case of James Gyakye Quayson, the former MP of Assin North.

The Supreme Court ordered Gyakye Quayson’s name removed from Parliament after it was found he held Canadian citizenship when he was contesting his seat.

In a May 17, 2023 ruling, the Supreme Court said the EC of Quayson's 2020 declaration as a lawmaker for Assin North was null and void and of no legal effect.

It said Quayson had failed to show evidence of the cancellation of his Canadian citizenship, thus constituting an act inconsistent with and violating the laws of Ghana.

