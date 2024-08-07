The Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, and Ghana Immigration Service have announced recruitment for 2021 applicants

The recruitment notices for the respective services were published separately in the August 7, 2024, edition of the Daily Graphic

The categories available to the applicants during the process include both General Duty Recruits and Graduate General Duties

The Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, and Ghana Immigration Service have announced new recruitment opportunities.

These recruitment opportunities are for individuals who applied to join these services in 2021.

Recruitment notices for the Police and Immigration Service are in the August 7, 2024, edition of the Daily Graphic. Source: Ghana Police Service

Graphic Online reported that the recruitment process started on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The recruitment notices were published separately in the August 7, 2024, edition of the Daily Graphic.

The categories available during the process include General Duty Recruits and Graduate General Duties.

Applicants from the 2021 recruitment exercise are required to submit their details, including full name, date of birth, place of birth, reference number, current phone number, email address, previous screening centre, and qualifications, to the email addresses recruitment@police.gov.gh, recruitment@ghanaprisons.gov.gh and recruitment@immigration.gov.gh by Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

Applicants must be Ghanaian by birth, without a criminal record, and must not have been dismissed from any public service or other employment. They must also meet varying height requirements.

Plan to recruit 11,000 persons

There were earlier concerns about the government recruiting 11,000 persons into various security agencies.

The process reportedly started on Monday, July 8, 2024, and financial clearance has already been given.

The interior ministry reportedly ordered the Ghana Immigration Service to recruit 3,000 personnel. This reported process has been described as a scandal by Mahama Ayariga, the Bawku Central MP.

The Minority in Parliament recently accused the government of partisan recruitment into the various security services.

Health ministry to recruit 15,200 nurses, midwives

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Ministry of Finance has issued financial clearance to recruit new nurses and midwives.

According to a statement from the Health Ministry, the recruitment processes for these crucial positions began on August 5, 2024.

The ministry also said that qualified applicants are requested to formally apply via the Ministry of Health's online application portal.

