The police have arrested four individuals for allegedly manipulating and installing meters from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The accused are made up of three Ghanaians and a Chinese national.

According to a preliminary report, Wisdom Sewlorm, an ECG agent, had taken possession of the meters for installation.

However, his employee, Ernest Afatsawu, allegedly tampered with them and sold them to a Chinese plastic manufacturing firm for GH₵1200.

Rulian Shan, the Chinese manager of the manufacturing firm, was apprehended along with his sales manager, Ali Yakubu, on Friday, August 2, 2024.

Ernest and Wisdom are also assisting with investigations after being summoned to the police station.

ECG says meter tampering cost thousands

According to the ECG, the financial damage caused by tampering with the meter was north of GH₵77,000 for the period between July and August.

Citinewsroom reported that Director for Investigation, Prosecution and Security at the ECG, Paul Abariga, said the accused individuals would be arraigned on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

He said the contract with the ECG contractor would also be terminated.

Paul Abariga explained that the four were arrested following an extensive investigation within ECG’s operational zone.

He said there have been complaints that meters being installed in their zone have been tampered with beforehand.

He said the recent arrests prove the reports are true, and the ECG is taking measures to arrest all those involved in the act.

Man jailed six months for illegal connection

The Tamale District Court 1 has sentenced an accused person, Wahab Shiraz, to a six-month prison term with hard labour without the option of a fine over an illegal power connection.

The resident of Bulpella was discovered engaging in illegal activities during a December 2023 NEDCo Mass Revenue Mobilisation Exercise.

Despite receiving an illegal connection notice, he failed to report for investigation at the NEDCo office.

His case was then transferred to the Tamale police command, which led to his subsequent arrest and prosecution.

Police barracks disconnected for illegal connection

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had found an illegal power connection at a police barracks at Osu in Accra.

The ECG was compelled to disconnect the facility's power and said it would be restored after bills of at least 12 months and a reconnection fee were paid.

The ECG task force that detected the illegal connection at the agency's barracks was on the rounds, chasing down consumers over unpaid power debts.

