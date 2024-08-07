A legal practitioner has been granted a GH₵200,000 bail after being charged with forging the last will and testament of an Alhaji

A 52-year-old legal practitioner and four others have been arraigned at the Achimota Circuit Court for allegedly forging a will.

The legal practitioner Joseph Kwow Addo Sam, the Chief of Banda in Accra, Alhaji Seidu Adams, Abubakar Salia, Baba Abdul Salia, and Saeed Salia have been charged with conspiracy, forgery of official documents, altering official documents, and perjury.

The lawyer and four others are facing charges of conspiracy, perjury and altering official documents.

According to the prosecution led by the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Isaac Babayi, the complainant, Addris Salia, filed a report to the police after a document purported to be the last will and testament of Alhaji Salia Abdullai surfaced following his death on June 23, 2021.

The prosecutor disclosed that the said document had been deposited at the registry of the High Court Probate Division in May 2023 and was allegedly witnessed by the late Tony Kenyin Foli and Alhaji Baba.

According to the prosecutor, the complainant became suspicious when he obtained a copy of the will and investigated the matter.

Through his investigation, he discovered that the signatures of the late Alahji Salia Abdullai and the late Tony Kenyin Foli were fake.

He subsequently petitioned the Director-General of the CID for an investigation into the matter.

Police investigate the will

Opemsuo reported that, following the petition, the prosecutor said a certified true copy of the purported will was obtained from the High Court Probate Division, and a copy of Tony Kenyin Foli's statement was also obtained from the Regional Police Headquarters.

The signatures of Alhaji Salia Abduallai and Tony Kneyin Foli were also obtained from Ecobank, GCB Bank and the Registrar General’s Department.

The undisputed signatures of the two deceased persons and the disputed signature samples on the will were sent to the Comptroller General, Ghana Immigration Service Forensic Department and Spotlight Security Solution for forensic examination.

It was then revealed that the disputed signatures on the purported will and probate form were forged.

It was revealed that Joseph Kwow Addo Sam conspired with Alhaji Seidu Adams, Abubakar Salia, Baba Abdul Salia, and Saeed Salia to prepare Alhaji Salia Abdullai’s forged will.

After forging the will, the prosecutor said they submitted the document to the High Court registry along with a probate form.

The suspects were subsequently arrested after the crime was confirmed.

Ghanaweb reported that the legal practitioner and the chief have pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been admitted to bail.

Abdul Salia and Abubakar Salia are at large.

The case has been adjourned to August 15, 2024.

