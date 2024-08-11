Three Holy Apostolic Reformed Church pastors have been jailed for contempt by an Accra High Court

Three pastors have been sentenced to five days imprisonment each for contempt by an Accra High Court.

The three are Bishop Abraham Adjetey Adjei, Apostle Samuel Anang Sowah and Bishop Daniel Buernor Tokoli.

The pastors are accused of illegally breaching the constitution of the church by acting independently

The pastors were sued for failing to accept the leadership of the Holy Apostolic Reformed Church and breaching its constitution

Graphic Online reported that they were formerly of the Holy Apostolic Reformed Church (HARC).

They were sent to prison for defying court orders not to interfere with the church's activities.

The court also awarded a cost of GH¢1,000 each against the three pastors in favour of the church.

On October 27, 2023, the court, in an earlier contempt case, convicted the three pastors for contempt of court for holding service at the Tema, Teshie and Nungua branches of the church.

This was despite a pending application for an injunction restraining them from holding services.

Why were the pastors in court?

The HARC trustees sued the three pastors, accusing them of illegally breaching the church's constitution by acting independently and failing to accept the church's leadership.

Among other reliefs, the plaintiffs wanted the court to declare that the three branches that the three pastors had taken over were subject to the control of the HARC headquarters.

The church further wanted a court order restraining the three pastors from having anything to do with the church as long as they refused to obey the direction of the church's headquarters.

