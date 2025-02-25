Two Nigerians have been arrested over the kidnapping of an 80-year-old US national who travelled to Ghana

The suspects have been identified as Emmanuel Adedoyin Adebayor, a trader, and Esther Ogbonna, a beautician

FBI agents at the American Embassy alerted police to the disappearance of the US citizen

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Two Nigerians arrested over their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of an 80-year-old US national have been granted bail.

The suspects are Emmanuel Adedoyin Adebayor, a trader, and Esther Ogbonna, a beautician.

Two Nigerians arrested over kidnapping of an 80-year-old US national after FBI collaboration with police

Source: Getty Images

GNA reported that one other person, Dennis Poromo, is on the run.

Adebayor and Poromo have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, kidnapping and stealing before a high court. Ogbonna was charged as an accomplice.

Adebayor and Ogbonna have pleaded not guilty and were granted GH¢500,000.

The Ghana Police Service's attention was drawn to the kidnapping on December 6, 2024, when the police received a complaint from the FBI agents at the American Embassy in Accra about the victim, Diana Christine Nelson's kidnapping.

After she went missing, police commenced investigations and were led to a hotel in Larteh Akwapim on December 8, 2024.

Information gathered indicated that the victim and one of the accused persons were in the hotel.

On December 11, 2024, Police intelligence led to the arrest of Adebayor when he went to withdraw money using Nelson's debit card.

Adebayor led the police to a house in Tema Community 11, where the victim was being held hostage in an apartment.

The FBI is involved in attempts to ensure justice in the kidnapping case.

Source: Getty Images

Adebayor reportedly posed as one Mark Hammond, a popular actor in the US, to lure the victim to Ghana in a seeming romance scam.

He had allegedly sent her a picture of a fake $25,000 cheque promising to take care of all her needs when she arrived in Accra.

The prosecution said all the victim's phones and her bank cards were seized from her and she was also threatened.

According to the prosecution, Adebayor and his friend, Poromo, also succeeded in withdrawing $15,821.70 from the victim’s bank and also demanded a ransom of $150,000.

Two Ghanaians sentenced over romance scam

YEN.com.gh reported that two Ghanaian nationals were sentenced over a romance scam in the US and ordered to pay over $500,000 each.

They reportedly targeted certain elderly US citizens through phone calls and online platforms.

The suspects were identified as Sadia Alhassan aged 35 and Mohammed Saaminu Zuberu, aged 39.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh