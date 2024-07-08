The Volta River Authority has announced its plan to begin spilling excess water from the Akosombo dam

The last time a controlled spillage was done, 88,000 people were displaced, and about 5,000 homes destroyed

The VRA said to prevent a repeat of last year's incident it has commenced engagement with relevant stakeholders on the flood mitigation

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has notified the public of its intention to begin spilling excess water from the Akosombo Dam.

Ahead of the potential spillage, it has contacted relevant stakeholders and local authorities to chart a plan to prevent damage to lives and property during the spillage process.

The Volta River Authority says it may spill excess water from the dam soon.

The notice, signed by the VRA’s Deputy Chief Executive in Charge of Services, Ing. Ken Arthur, indicated that engagement on the spillage will commence as soon as the VRA prepares to open its spillways.

This follows months of torrential rains that have increased the water level in the dam.

The VRA has expressed concern that if the excess water is not spilt, it may affect the dam's structural integrity and put downstream communities in danger.

The notice was directed to the Interior Minister, all assemblies within the dam’s catchment areas and other stakeholders.

The engagement will facilitate discussions on the potential implications of the spillage, mitigation measures to reduce its impact on downstream communities and livelihoods, and information dissemination.

Akosombo dam spillage displaces 88,000

The spillage of the Akosombo Dam on September 15, 2023, led to the devastating flooding of several communities, particularly in the Lower Volta Basin, leading to the displacement of some 88,000 people and the destruction of houses and livelihoods.

The controlled spilling lasted till October 30, 2023, when VRA shut its spillways.

The spill was prompted by heavy rainfall in the Volta River catchment, which caused the water level at the Akosombo Dam to rise rapidly.

This preventive measure aimed to protect the dam's integrity and avert potential overtopping.

However, by early October, the water level rose rapidly, surpassing the maximum operating level of 276 feet.

Reports say the VRA increased the spill rate from October 9, 2023, exacerbating flooding in various communities in the North, South, and Central Tongu Districts, as well as the Ada East District.

VRA says GH¢9 million spent on flood relief

YEN.com.gh reported that the VRA has quoted a whopping GH¢9 million as the amount spent so far on relief efforts for the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage disaster.

At a press conference on Monday, October 23, 2023, a top VRA official said initial estimates show that 36,000 people have been affected by the situation.

The VRA disclosed that Zoomlion had been contracted to provide sanitary services in the affected areas.

