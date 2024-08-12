OliveTheBoy joined the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress during the political party's youth manifesto launch

The musician thrilled the party's leaders, including former president John Dramani Mahama, at the ceremony

Fans shared their thoughts after footage of the youngster's performance surfaced on social media

On August 12, The National Democratic Congress held its National Youth Manifesto Launch at the UPSA in Accra.

The event united the party's rank and file with its presidential aspirant, John Dramani Mahama, ahead of the upcoming elections.

The manifesto, dubbed "The Pledge," touched on several of the party's youth-led policies to help them change their political fortunes on December 7.

OliveTheBoy thrills Mahama and NDC members at manifesto launch in Accra

OliveTheBoy performs for NDC

The National Democratic Congress tapped Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation OliveTheBoy for its manifesto launch.

The youngster thrilled the audience with his catalogue of viral hits, including Asylum and Good Sin, off his critically acclaimed Avana EP.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, NDC leaders, including John Dramani Mahama, appeared to have enjoyed OliveTheBoy's show.

The former president tapped his feet and shared a hand gesture with OliveTheBoy.

OliveTheBoy's performance has raised discussions about artistes endorsing political parties as people compared him to King Paluta, who recently had a stint with the National Patriotic Party.

Fans react to OliveTheBoy's performance for the NDC

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to OliveTheBoy's performance at NDC's manifesto launch.

@themanluigi09 said:

"Strictly business and even if he chooses ndc as his party, there’s nothing wrong because he has the write to make his own decisions"

@kofi_eclipse wrote:

"It’s never a crime until an Akan, more precisely an Ashanti meets an NPP MP or Vice President … that’s when they say that person is a partisan person … it’s sad how Sarkodie and King Paluta suffered critics 🥲🥲"

@styles_jp8 noted:

"Them go hold ein neck like paluta?"

@AyamAdoma remarked:

"The guy moved from Rema hype to Nacee real quick"

OliveTheBoy shares his academic journey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 21-year-old star OliveTheBoy had recounted how he put his academic journey on pause to focus on his skyrocketing music career.

According to the Sony Music's Columbia Records signee, he is a regular student from his science course in Kumasi whilst distance learning Business administration in Accra.

