Sponsors of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill say Supreme Court nominee, Professor Richard Frimpong Oppong, is a threat to their bill

The professor is an academic researcher whose works have explored the rights of same-sex couples and advocated the portection of said rights

According to the sponsors of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, if he is approved to the Supreme Court, he could overturn the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Proponents of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill have expressed concern about the nomination of Professor Richard Frimpong Oppong to the Supreme Court bench.

Their concern stems from the academic’s research and exploration of issues that concern the rights of same-sex couples.

Supreme Court nominee Prof Richard Oppong is facing stiff opposition from sponsors of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill who desrcibed him as a threat.

The nominee had recently published an article advocating for the property rights of same-sex couples to be respected and protected.

According to the sponsors of the anti-gay bill his position on same-sex relations posed a threat to the bill which is yet to be assented to by President Akufo-Addo.

Speaking during the vetting of Prof Richard Oppong, the South Dayi Member of Parliament, Rockson Dafeamekpor, stated that the nominee risks overturning the anti-LGBTQ+ bill if appointed to the Supreme Court.

However, reacting to the concern, Prof Frimpong Oppong strongly denied the claim.

He stated that if approved as a justice of the Supreme Court his only responsibility wouldm be to interprete the laws set by parliament, not to impose his own views on Ghanaians.

He stressed that justices of the Supreme Court do not espouse any views through their judgements, but rather apply the law as stipulated in the constitution.

He noted that if he were to propagate his personal views through his future rulings, should he be approved, it would be a totally wrong use of the judiciary rule.

The Appointments Committee is yet to reach a consensus on the approval of the two Supreme Court nominees.

Anti-gay bill sponsors to protest against Chief Justice

Earlier, the proponents of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill have announced that they will be staging a demonstration against the Chief Justice over the supposed delay in the case being heard by the Supreme Court.

They have accused Chief Justice, Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo, of intentionally delaying the processes towards the transmission of the bill to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to the proponents, their demonstration against the Chief Justice will be held on August 21, 2024.

Their concern follows the Supreme Court deferring the ruling on the injunction applications by Dr Amanda Odoi and broadcast journalist Richard Sky to the transmission of the anti-LGBTQ bill to the president.

The Supreme Court, presided over by Chief Justice Tokornoo, said it would deliver the ruling on the same day as the final judgement would be given.

The bill’s lead sponsor, Samuel Nartey George, said the deferment of the ruling is merely a ploy to buy President Akufo-Addo some time.

Sam Okudzeto describes anti-LGBTQ+ bill as nonsensical

YEN.com.gh reported that a member of the Council of State, Sam Okudzeto, described the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill as nonsensical.

According to him, Ghana has too many socio-economic challenges to be intervening in the private affairs of consenting adults.

He said the LGBT issues have no bearing on the Ghanaian economy; thus, the government should focus on other pressing issues.

