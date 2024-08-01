The proponents of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill have announced plans to stage a large-scale protest against the Chief Justice on August 21, 2024

The proponents of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill have announced that they will be staging a demonstration against the Chief Justice over the supposed delay in the case being heard by the Supreme Court.

They have accused Chief Justice, Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo, of intentionally delaying the processes towards the transmission of the bill to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to the proponents, their demonstration against the Chief Justice will be held on August 21, 2024.

Their concern follows the Supreme Court deferring the ruling on the injunction applications by Dr Amanda Odoi and broadcast journalist Richard Sky to the transmission of the anti-LGBTQ bill to the president.

The Supreme Court, presided over by Chief Justice Tokornoo, said it would deliver the ruling on the same day as the final judgement would be given.

The bill’s lead sponsor, Samuel Nartey George, said the deferment of the ruling is merely a ploy to buy President Akufo-Addo some time.

He said this when he and some minority members of parliament paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam and the Acting President of the Osu Traditional Council, per My Joy Online.

Citi News reported that according to him, their planned protest is aimed at getting the Chief Justice to 'do what the Ghanaian taxpayers want' by releasing the bill to be transmitted to the Jubilee House.

He also assured the National Chief Imam and the Acting President of the Osu Traditional Council that the protest will be peaceful.

Akufo-Addo to wait for Supreme Court's ruling

President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated he will not assent to the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill until the Supreme Court gives judgment in a case against it.

The first citizen told members of the diplomatic corps at a New Year greetings event that Ghana was committed to upholding its Human Rights record.

"I want to assure you that no such back-sliding will be contemplated or occasioned. The operation of the institutions of the Ghanaian state will determine the future trajectory of the rule of law and human rights compliance in our country.”

Nkrumah’s daughter pushes against anti-LGBTQ+ bill

YEN.com.gh also reported that the former MP for Jomoro, Samia Nkrumah says Akufo-Addo should not assent to the anti-LGBT bill.

She said assenting could further divide the nation and put many Ghanaians in danger, calling for education and protection of people.

