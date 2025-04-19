Mikel Arteta’s cryptic response on Thomas Partey’s contract has stirred optimism among Arsenal fans

Arsenal supporters took to @afcstuff on X with glowing reviews of Partey who recently dominated Real Madrid midfielders

Arsenal fans are making their voices heard, insisting Partey is a crucial figure in the squad's balance of youth and experience

Arsenal fans have been buzzing with positivity following manager Mikel Arteta’s recent remarks about Thomas Partey’s future at the club.

While the Spanish tactician stopped short of confirming the Ghanaian midfielder’s contract extension, his cryptic but seemingly optimistic comments have sparked a wave of praise for the 31-year-old.

Arteta’s Ambiguous Yet Hopeful Update

Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Ipswich Town, Mikel Arteta was asked about the status of Thomas Partey’s contract situation.

“Yes, there’s progress with all the players. I leave that to [Sporting Director] Andrea [Berta] and the club to decide and to talk about,” Arteta said.

A follow-up question sought clarity on whether the club’s intention was to keep Partey, to which Arteta replied:

“The intention is very clear.”

While the responses lacked a definitive confirmation, they have been interpreted by many as a positive signal that Arsenal want to keep Partey beyond his current deal after impressing in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals agaunst Real Madrid.

Arteta’s carefully chosen words have left fans reading between the lines—and many are liking what they’re seeing.

Fans Flood X With Praise for Partey

Following Arteta’s comments, the Arsenal fanbase erupted with discussion, especially under posts by @afcstuff, one of the most followed Arsenal-related accounts on X.

Supporters expressed strong approval and belief that Partey remains a key piece of the puzzle at the Emirates.

''Due to injuries last 2 seasons, Partey still has enough mileage left in him. Keep him bc hes' playing at such high level this season. A bonus - MLS gets to learn from him directly as well.'' one fan posted.

Another added,

“I'd rather he stay for another year he has played well enough and kept fit enough to more than deserve an extension but trust the process I guess - definitely ambiguous from Arteta”

The general sentiment reflected a deep appreciation for the Ghanaian’s contributions when fit.

His physicality, vision, and composure in midfield have often provided Arsenal with the balance they need to control games.

Someone also tweeted:

''Unless we are signing Rodri, then he can’t be replaced.''

A different Arsenal supporter posted:

''We need to keep him for 1-2 more seasons, still a top player on his day, he usually always shows up in the big matches as well, keep him for sure.''

A Resurgence After Injury Woes

Partey’s time in North London has been somewhat marred by injuries, but when available, he has consistently reminded everyone of his immense quality.

Since returning from his latest spell on the sidelines, the Black Stars player has slotted seamlessly back into the Arsenal midfield, drawing praise not only from fans but from pundits and former players as well.

Several fans pointed to his recent performances, including his cameo appearances that helped Arsenal see out crucial results.

“People forget too quickly how elite Partey is. When fit, he’s comfortably one of the best midfielders in the league,” read one comment under @afcstuff’s post.

Calls to Offer Him a New Deal

With his contract running until the summer of 2025, there has been speculation that Arsenal may look to move Partey on.

However, the fans’ reaction makes it clear that many believe the ex-Atletico Madrid man still has plenty to offer.

“Give him a new deal. He deserves it. There are few midfielders who read the game like he does,” one user wrote.

Another echoed:

“Letting Partey go now would be criminal. We’ve finally got a settled and mature squad, and he’s a huge part of that.”

Balancing Youth and Experience

A key theme in the fan reactions has been the importance of maintaining a mix of youth and experience.

While the likes of Rice and Martin Ødegaard represent the next generation of leaders, Partey brings a seasoned presence and a calm head in high-pressure situations.

“Rice and Partey together is what gives us control. He complements the younger players so well. Don’t break that up,” one fan emphasized.

There’s a belief that with Partey in the squad, Arsenal can push further in their pursuit of silverware both domestically and in Europe, with Arsenal facing PSG in the 2024/25 UEFA CL semi-finals.

Arteta’s Trust Speaks Volumes

Another element that has struck a chord with fans is Arteta’s continued trust in Partey. Despite his injury troubles in recent seasons, the manager has regularly turned to the Ghanaian when fit.

“Arteta knows Partey is crucial. The way he talks about him might be vague, but the intention is clear: he wants him around,” said one supporter.

This has only intensified calls from the fanbase for the club to act swiftly and secure Partey’s future, especially amid interest from clubs abroad.

Meanwhile speaking to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive chat, veteran Ghanaian football administrator and politician, Charles Kwadwo Ntim aka Micky Charles, believes Ghana would benefit if Partey continues to play in the bigger leagues.

''This would be excellent news to see Partey conntinue with Arsenal. You know the Black Stars would benefit if players of Partey's caliber remain in the top leagues in the world,'' Micky Charles said.

Partey Shines at Santiago Bernebeu

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the authoritative performance of Thomas Partey during Arsenal's second consecutive UCL win against Real Madrid on April 16.

The Gunners, who won the first leg quarter-final clash 3-0 at Emirate Stadium eight days earlier, repeated the form at Santiago Bernebeu, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli scoring the goals.

The Ghanaian midfielder was excellent in the huge second leg fixture, earning a high rating versus the 15-time UEFA Champions League winners.

