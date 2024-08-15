Mounir Nasraoui, the father of Lamine Yamal, has provided refreshing news about his condition after he was attacked

The 36-year-old took to social media to share with his followers and the world at large about his current health status

Meanwhile, his son, Yamal, who has remained in touch with him since the news broke, is preparing for the new season

Lamine Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraoui, has addressed the public following a troubling incident in which he was stabbed.

Nasraoui was subsequently hospitalised after being attacked in Mataró, a town situated north of Barcelona.

The incident, where he was reported to have been 'stabbed multiple times', occurred on Wednesday evening in a car park, escalating from what initially began as a confrontation.

According to La Vanguardia via Goal, the 36-year-old sustained serious injuries and required immediate medical attention.

Fortunately, he is now reported to be in a stable condition.

Local sources confirmed that the altercation in the car park quickly turned violent, leading to the stabbing.

Despite the severity of the incident, Yamal, who has been in close contact with his family, continued to train with his Barcelona teammates on Thursday morning, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Lamine Yamal's dad provides updates about stabbing incident

In a positive turn of events, Mounir Nasraoui has shared an encouraging update on his recovery through his Instagram stories.

"Thank you all for your support. I'm feeling better now," he posted, expressing his gratitude with a warm message to his followers.

According to talkSPORT, Spanish authorities have since arrested three individuals on charges of attempted murder, with a fourth suspect also being detained.

What's next for Lamine Yamal?

As for Yamal, he resumed his duties with Barcelona as the team prepares for their La Liga season opener against Valencia on Saturday, August 17, at the Estadio de Mestalla.

