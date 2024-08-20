A 43-year-old Ghanaian woman, who is a church leader in the UK, has been killed in a stabbing attack

Two other people, a 17-year-old girl and a 64-year-old man, were also wounded in the stabbing attack

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the August 19 incident

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A 22-year-old Ghanaian woman in the UK has been killed in a stabbing attack in the UK city of Manchester.

The victim of the August 19 stabbing has been identified as 43-year-old Alberta Obinim, a leader in the Blessed Baptist Temple.

Tributes are pouring in for Alberta Obinim following her tragic death in a Manchester stabbing incident. Source: MEN

Source: UGC

Sky News reported that a 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident.

Her daughter and husband, a 17-year-old and a 64-year-old respectively, also sustained life-threatening injuries after the attack, according to BBC reports.

Police are speaking to witnesses to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

However, according to the force, early indications suggest the suspect was known to the victims, and it is being treated as an isolated incident.

People who knew Obinim have been paying tribute to her following her passing.

“She was a very good mother; everyone will testify to that. She was a very happy, smiley person. It is so unfortunate this has happened," one person said.

Previous Ghanaian victim of stabbing in the UK

A 15-year-old girl, Elianne Andam, was stabbed to death by a teen in South London on September 27, 2023.

Thousands of people travelled to the UK for her emotional memorial service, which featured rapper Stormzy, among others.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, sent a warning following the murder, and then-UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also condemned the killing.

High Commission in UK speaks on threat to Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana High Commission in the UK spoke on the welfare of Ghanaians amid anti-immigration riots and protests.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah, said Ghanaians in the UK were being given safety advice. He said Ghanaians have been urged to stay indoors at night at hotspots.

The recent anti-immigration riots in the UK followed the murder of three girls aged between six and nine years old.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh