A committee chaired by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, with input from all sector ministers, developed the manifesto

Additionally, an 11-member committee, chaired by Oboshie Sai-Coffie, was formed to organize the launch event

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will launch its manifesto for the 2024 elections today, Sunday, August 18, 2024, in Takoradi.

The manifesto is expected to indicate what the Bawumia/Napo ticket will do if they win the December 2024 elections.

The flagbearer of the governing NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, formed a committee to write the 2024 manifesto.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, former Majority Leader in Parliament, chairs the committee, which was advised by all sector ministers.

The committee, commissioned in February 2024, reviewed the 2016 and 2020 manifestos, reached out to key stakeholders, and developed an all-around manifesto for the 2024 election.

NPP sets up committee for manifesto launch

Meanwhile, another committee, with 11 members, was formed to plan the launch of the manifesto.

The committee has Oboshie Sai-Coffie and Abena Asante as its chairperson and secretary.

Others are Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organiser of the NPP; Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Works and Housing; Fati Abubakar, the Minister of Information; Dr Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, a Deputy General Secretary of the NPP; Kate Gyamfuah, NPP National Women's OrganiWomen'sdede Siah, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director of Dr Bawumia campaign; Anthony Abayifa Karbo, a former Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, and Alhaji Haruna Mohammed, a Deputy General Secretary of the NPP.

Bawumia names Napo as running mate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bawumia appointed Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate ahead of the 2024 elections.

His selection follows several surveys, including one from the National Intelligence Bureau, which picked him as the party's favourite.

Several leading figures in the New Patriotic Party had stressed that the party's choice mate must come from the Ashanti Region, its stronghold in this crucial presidential election.

Source: YEN.com.gh