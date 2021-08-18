Bridget Ampong, a student at the University of Ghana, disclosed that she will soon graduate

The final year student credited her mother for being her backbone since her father lost his sight

Ampong uploaded a heartwarming video of her mother working in a market as she offered assistance to her

A student at the University of Ghana, Bridget Ampong, has showered accolades on her mother, expressing appreciation for her mother's effort in offering her the best in life.

According to the final year student studying Speech Communication and Rhetoric at the University of Ghana, her mother has been the financial pillar behind her education since her father lost his sight.

Taking to her Twitter page to celebrate her mother, Bridget Ampong established that she will soon graduate from the prestigious Ghanaian university, thanks to her mother.

Bridget Ampong: Legon student celebrates her mom who hustles in market to pay her fees, drops video Image: Bridget Ampong

Source: Twitter

Celebrating her mother

''Mama, she's been more like a single mom ever since dad lost his sight when I was in class one. #bestmomsareinmakola I'll be a UG, Legon graduate soon. . . Oswald Princess KiDi,'' said Ampong.

She added:

''MAMA, white uniform aside, she made it possible for me.''

Bridget Ampong shared the message with a heartwarming video of her mother performing her usual routine at a market, whilst offering her assistance.

The video has garnered some comments since she posted it on social media.

Source: Yen.com.gh