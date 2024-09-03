Armed assailants have attacked the Konongo Odumase concession of the Northern Ashanti Mines Company Limited in the Asante Akim Central Municipality

The attackers, wielding guns, machetes, clubs and other weapons, opened fire on staff of the company, injuring two and looting millions of dollars worth of gold ore

The company has expressed grave concerns about the repeated invasion of its property and its consequences on the country

Armed thugs have raided the Konongo Odumase concession of the Northern Ashanti Mines Co. Ltd.

The violent incursion led to two persons being seriously injured and millions of dollars worth of gold ore being looted from the company.

The Northern Ashanti Mines Company says this is not the first time it has been attacked by illegal miners.

Source: Getty Images

The violent attack occurred on Monday, September 2, 2024, at the mining company’s concession in Konongo Odumase in the Asante Akim Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The company said the assailants breached the premises of the concession wielding firearms, machetes, bows and arrows, clubs and other weapons.

According to a statement from the company, the armed bandits, during the raid, opened fire on staff of the company, leading to staff members sustaining life-threatening injuries.

They added that the assailants also destroyed three of their vehicles, caused damage to the buildings and key installations and further looted several millions of dollars worth of gold ore.

The company noted that this is not the first time it has been attacked by illegal miners from the town and has urged local authorities to act swiftly to curb what has become a trend.

The company said several meetings with the Municipal Security Council headed by the MCE for Asante Akyim Central to curb the attacks have proven futile and has warned that continuous attacks on its operations could undermine the government’s quest to promote a sustainable legal and regulated mining industry.

The company also expressed concern about the increasing use of violence, especially as the country nears the 2024 elections, which could foment instability in the country.

It also warned that proceeds from the loot could be used to finance terrorism in the country.

The mining company urged traditional authorities in the Konongo Odumase area, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and other government stakeholders to come to their aid promptly.

Police on manhunt for mine looters

Meanwhile, the police are on a search for armed robbers who attacked a mining company in Akyem Akokoaso in the Eastern Region on Friday night, May 24, 2024.

According to a police report, at 7 pm, about 15 masked assailants stormed the premises of the Jia Xin Industrial Mining Company and attacked its managers, who were all Chinese nationals.

Two of the managers were shot, while one managed to escape unhurt. Of the two who were shot, one was hit in the leg and the other in the crotch area.

Following the attack, the assailants ransacked the premises, doing away with about GH¢1 million and two gold bars.

13 illegal miners remanded

YEN.com.gh reported that 13 illegal miners have been remanded for unlawfully entering and mining in the Jimmirah Forest Reserve.

The miners' activities had interfered with an ongoing afforestation programme in the reserve.

Inhabitants of Amangoase helped Forestry Commission officers with arrests to stop the illegal activities.

Source: YEN.com.gh