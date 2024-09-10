Two men claiming to be Level 200 University of Ghana students have been arrested over a robbery and blackmail incident

The two suspects have been charged in the Dansoman Circuit Court with robbery and conspiracy to rob

The two pleaded not guilty to the two charges and have been granted bail of GH¢1 million

GNA reported that the suspects have been identified as Joshua Kwabena Nyador and Wisdom Ayekple.

The two have pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted GH¢1 million bail. Two other suspects are believed to be at large.

Details about the robbery

The teacher, a female, was robbed of two phones and some money at gunpoint.

The suspects also allegedly tried to black out the victim with some sensitive photos from her phone.

They were demanding GH¢5,000. The victim reported the incident to the police, which led to their arrest on August 17, 2024.

