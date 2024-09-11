The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revoked the approval of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for international games

The decision was arrived following the last encounter between the Black Stars and Angola on September 5

Ghana will have to look for an alternative venue ahead of the next round of the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers

Ghana’s football landscape has suffered a significant setback following developments related to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

After a rough start in the opening two matches, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has now dealt the country further bad news.

CAF has banned Ghana from using the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for international matches due to technical infractions. Photo credit: @garyalsmith and @CAF_Online.

CAF revokes Baba Yara Sports Stadium approval

The continental governing body has officially revoked Baba Yara Sports Stadium's approval for international matches due to technical deficiencies.

Why did CAF withdraw approval?

According to Ghanaweb, CAF’s decision was based on several issues, the most notable of which was the condition of the pitch.

The playing surface was deemed unsuitable, particularly after the Black Stars hosted Angola at the venue, where the field appeared uneven, hampering the flow of the game.

What did CAF tell Ghana?

In a letter addressed to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), CAF outlined its position, stating that this was not the first time concerns had been raised about the stadium.

The correspondence mentioned, as quoted by Ghanafa.org,

"Prior to the match, CAF had expressed reservations about the state of Baba Yara Sports Stadium and its capability to host top-tier international fixtures."

The governing body also highlighted that other major stadiums in Ghana, such as the Cape Coast and Accra Sports Stadiums, have similarly struggled with maintenance, which has affected their suitability for high-level competitions.

What next for Ghana after CAF's withdrawal?

The immediate impact of this decision is clear.

With no other Category 3 stadiums approved by CAF within Ghana, the GFA has been instructed to select alternative venues from CAF-approved locations outside the country for next month's AFCON Morocco 2025 qualifiers.

What did the GFA say?

The football association has pledged to collaborate with state authorities to address the identified problems and work toward restoring the stadium to the standards required for international matches.

Baba Yara pitch causes injury to Ghana defender

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Turkey-based Black Stars defender Jerome Opoku had been sidelined for Ghana's match against Niger due to an injury.

The Istanbul Basaksehir centre-back sustained the injury during training on the Baba Yara Stadium pitch prior to the game against Angola.

