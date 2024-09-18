John Dramani Mahama has paid tribute to the late technology entrepreneur Herman Kojo Chinery-Hesse

Mahama described the Ghanaian businessman's passing as a great blow to Ghana and the IT industry

Reports indicated that Chinery-Hesse passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday, September 17, 2024

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has paid tribute to the late technology entrepreneur Herman Kojo Chinery-Hesse.

Mahama described Chinery-Hesse's passing as a great blow to Ghana and the IT industry.

John Mahama mourns Herman Kojo Chinery-Hesse.Source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

In a post on Facebook, the former president also described the late businessman as a fried.

We’ve lost a good man. I’ve lost a friend. This is a great blow to Ghana and our IT fraternity. We must be inspired to produce a million more Herman’s. Rest in peace, Herman.

Several tech industry players have also paid tribute. The Mfantsipim Old Boys Association also paid tribute online, saying, "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

About Chinery-Hesse

Chinery-Hesse, who was often described as the Bill Gates of Ghana, died at age 61 from reported cardiac arrest.

Chinery-Hesse was born in Ireland and grew up in Tanzania, Uganda, Sierra Leone, and Switzerland.

He attended Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast and later got his first degree in Industrial Technology from Texas State University.

From the US, he moved to the UK, where he worked as a manufacturing engineer.

In 1990, he returned to Ghana and set up SOFTtribe a year later. SOFTtribe went on to become one of the leading software houses in Africa.

Chinery-Hesse was named as one of the Top 100 Global Thinkers by Foreign Policy Magazine.

When Chinery-Hesse was honoured by Google

YEN.com.gh reported that tech giant Google recently honoured Chinery-Hesse by naming a meeting room after him at its headquarters.

In a Facebook post at the time, he said he did not know a meeting room at the company's HQ was named after him until one of his friends informed him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh