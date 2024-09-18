The Senior Staff Association of the Volta River Authority has staged a protest at the VRA headquarters in Accra

They are protesting the government's proposal to merge the VRA and the Bui Power Authority

The group says the merger would significantly undermine the VRA’s operation and threaten its viability in the long run

The Volta River Authority’s (VRA) Senior Staff Association and the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) have staged a protest at the VRA headquarters in Accra.

The protest on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, opposes the government’s proposal to merge the VRA and the Bui Power Authority.

The VRA Senior Staff Association says a merger between VRA and Bui Power would be inimical to the VRA's operations.

The group believes such a merger would significantly undermine the VRA’s operation and threaten its viability in the long run.

Government’s proposal before parliament

The government has presented a draft bill to parliament seeking to merge the VRA and the Bui Power Authority.

The draft bill also seeks to consolidate the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) with the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo).

Meanwhile, an independent Thermal Power Authority would be created from the VRA’s thermal plants.

However, the VRA said the bill should be withdrawn immediately from parliament.

Theophilus Tetteh Ahia, Chairman of the VRA Senior Staff Association, explained that there are unresolved concerns about the merger and its impact on the company’s operations.

He said while the VRA-SSA continues to press home their demands for the bill’s withdrawal, they will take all legal steps to ensure the two power companies are not merged.

In the meantime, he said the VRA will pray for divine intervention.

ASEC calls for ECG’s privatisation

The Africa Sustainable Energy Centre (ASEC) has called for the government to privatise parts of the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) operations.

ASEC argued that privatising parts of the ECG’s operations would enable the power distributor to focus on its core technical duties while private investors handled the administrative and commercial aspects.

The suggestion comes amid concerns about irregular power supply nationwide and the ECG’s indebtedness.

According to ASEC, by privatising the commercial and administrative parts of ECG’s operations, it can finally focus on maintaining and upgrading its infrastructure to ensure efficient energy supply and reduce power losses.

Asantehene urges privatisation of SOEs

YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has urged the government to diversify the ownership structure of certain state companies to drive investment and growth in their respective sectors.

The Ashanti overlord referred to the Volta River Authority (VRA), the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), and the Electricity Company of Ghana.

According to Asantehene, involving the private sector in the ownership structure of these companies would secure essential financial investments into the companies and ease the burden on the public coffers.

