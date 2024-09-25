Two protestors arrested during the demonstration against illegal mining have been hospitalised

The Ghana Police Service said they were taken to the police hospital in Accra for treatment on September 24

The police assured in a statement that they had not denied the two detained protestors any medical attention since their arrests

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Police have said two protestors arrested during a demonstration against illegal mining have been hospitalised after complaints of ill health.

The two detained protesters have been named as Fanny Otoo and Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor is yet to appear in court following his arrest.

Source: Twitter

A police statement said they were taken to the police hospital in Accra for treatment on September 24.

The police stressed that they had not denied the two detained protestors any medical attention since their arrests.

Ghana police under fire for rights abuses

The police have been criticised for their handling of the anti-illegal mining protests between September 21 and September 23.

Over 40 persons were arrested and denied access to their lawyers until they were arraigned and remanded for two weeks.

Barker-Vormawor was arrested after reporting himself to police. Police had said they were on a manhunt for him after some acts of defiance during the protest, which included him disrupting the towing of a protestor vehicle.

Some of the arrested persons also said they were assaulted by police officers.

Police justified the arrests saying the protestors sought to disturb the peace and impede traffic at the 37 intersections.

The police added that the arrested demonstrators also attempted to block sections of the roads with a vehicle, push down the mounted barriers and attempt their personnel at the location.

Ghana Police Service dragged to CHRAJ

YEN.com.gh reported that lawyers have reported the Ghana Police Service to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice for violating protesters' fundamental rights.

The lawyers alleged that the conduct of the Ghana Police Service following the arrest and detainment of more than 45 protesters has been unconscionable and inhumane.

The lawyers have urged CHRAJ to investigate the matter and pursue legal action against the service.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh