Interior Minister Henry Quartey's son has reportedly died in America, where he was schooling at the Pennsylvania State University

The cause of death is yet to be disclosed, and the deceased's family is yet to confirm the news

Meanwhile, social media has reacted to the Minister's loss

The son of Interior Minister Henry Quartey has reportedly passed away.

The Ayawaso Central MP’s son was a student at Pennsylvania State University in the United States of America, where he reportedly died from unknown causes.

Henry Quartey's son dies in America.

The family of the deceased are yet to confirm the news.

Netizens react to news

Ghana Crimes initially reported the news of the young man's demise on X.

However, some Ghanaians' reactions to the news of the MP's son's demise have been surprising.

YEN.com.gh collected a few;

Josh🇬🇭🇿🇦 @joshh_dev commented:

"Not saying he deserved it but God works in mysterious ways"

B BOARD CHAIRMAN @NUFUO_MU_IGP1 commented:

"Do you know how bad you must be for people to celebrate you losing someone dearly?"

Landguard @Nii_Stunnaman commented:

"God, you so good

"God, you are kind

"God, you are wonderful,

"My lord, you are excellent."

Nyuŋmɔwɔko Tɛttey Tɛtteh 🌤️ @tet_tey commented:

"We thank the universe for such incidents"

SW6 INDABOSKI,⭐⭐ 🇵🇸 @RLCfan commented:

"They destroy/mess our system up including the water we would drink but send their children to safe haven."

Efo Norvisi @EfoNorvisi commented:

"Whether it is true or not we don't care!

"I said as soon as you occupy any government/public office, you and your entire family must attend the same public hospitals and schools that the ordinary Ghanaian goes to. We will know those who mean well."

PRO ™ @AHINAKWAHPRO commented:

"May Mother Nature drop them one by one,your kids are outside and you are oppressing the people you are working for"

4fil 🥷🏿👊🏿 @4fil_Snearo commented:

"God of Nkrumah, may it be so for anyone who spoils Ghana and decides to outsmart us for a better living elsewhere including me typing this.Ghana🇬🇭 first regardless"

van🥷🏾 @ChingamPhoto commented:

"we serve a living God"

Police arrest protesters in Accra

The indifference to the MP's sad news might be linked to the recent arrest of anti-galamsey protesters in Accra by the Ghana Police Service, which he supervises.

YEN.com.gh reported that Democracy Hub, the organisers of the protest, accused the Ghana Police Service of unlawfully and brutally arresting and detaining 46 #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters at the 37 roundabout.

Democracy Hub disclosed that the police have prevented lawyers from reaching arrested protesters and have refused to disclose their whereabouts.

Some X users have described the police's actions as kidnapping and have demanded the immediate release of protesters.

Source: YEN.com.gh