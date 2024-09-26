Delay shared a video on her TikTok page rocking a blue silk dress, which brought out her curves, to the delight of her followers

The media personality looked elegant in the dress as she twirled for the camera and admired herself with a broad smile on her face

In the comments section of the video, admirers of Delay expressed their admiration for her, pointing out how good she looked

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, left her fans in awe as she took to TikTok to share a video of herself in a stunning blue silk dress.

Delay goes viral as Ghanaians admire her elegance in the video below. Photo source: delayghana

Source: Instagram

In the short video, the celebrated TV host and entrepreneur could be seen twirling gracefully as she posed for the camera. The dress brought out her voluptuous figure and curves.

The video quickly garnered attention, and Delay’s fans and admirers flocked to the comments section to express their admiration.

Fans compliment Delay on her look. Many praised the way the blue dress highlighted her figure, while others pointed out how evergreen her beauty was. Despite advancing in age, Delay has managed to keep a youthful look.

Delay sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ABDUL-MANAF said:

"Woooow Delay I’m crushing on you paaa oooo🥰😂"

Obhaapa 💕Yhaa 🦋juicy said:

"I don’t know you’re beautiful like this o 🥰🥰🥰"

sistaabigail said:

"your back is backing sister Afia❤️"

user202369037521 commented:

"Figure made in heaven!!! God’s truly wrk of art!! 💕"

ricardo jnr said:

"Since when getting married became compulsory..??? Gh ppl dey talk oh no"

Sheihk Sadat wrote:

"Hrrrr this Women she's my dream wife since my childhood''

SIKA TV DUBAI 🇦🇪🇬🇭🇺🇸 commented:

"Sister Dey show yansh wow beautiful woman"

Akua Donkor addresses Delay

Not everyone is an admirer of Delay and her beauty. Akua Donkor recently shared why she did not like the media personality.

YEN.com.gh reported that Akua Donkor said her disdain stemmed from an experience on her show many years ago.

The Ghana Freedom Party leader contended that she felt discontented with the result of the interview and cursed Delay for how she treated a guest on her segment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh