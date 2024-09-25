Several protestors arrested during the demonstration against illegal mining have been arraigned before court

One of the protestors was Deportee, a music executive and a former associate of Shatta Wale

Social media has been awash with remarks from Ghanaian netizens raising awareness about the issues

The police arrested over 40 Ghanaian illegal mining protestors on September 21 and September 23 in Accra.

A set of the protestors were arrested and denied access to their lawyers until they were arraigned and remanded for two weeks.

Deportee, Glenn Samm and several others remanded after an anti-illegal mining protest in Accra. Photo source: X/KennethAwotweDarko, X/GlennSamm

Several Ghanaian creatives, including YouTuber Ama Governor, artist Glenn Samm, and music executive Deportee formerly linked to Shatta Wale, are among the incarcerated protestors.

On September 25, Glenn Samm and Deportee, together with nine others, pled not guilty after appearing before the court for the first after their arrest.

The court remanded them into police custody and ordered them to reappear a day after that.

Lawyers have reported the Ghana Police Service to Ghana's Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice for violating protesters' fundamental rights.

They alleged that the conduct of the Ghana Police Service following the arrest and detainment of more than 45 protesters has been unconscionable and inhumane.

Glenn Samm's manager complained that the police had refused them access to speak with him. He told YEN.com.gh that he feared Glenn had been targeted and profiled.

Meanwhile, the arrest has thrown social media into a frenzy as scores of fans beseech their favourite celebrities to join the cause.

Police issues statement on Stop Galamsey Now Protest convener

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the police had confirmed that Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the lead convener of the recent protest in Accra been hospitalised after complaints of ill health.

In a statement, the police stressed that they had not denied the two detained protestors any medical attention since their arrests.

Source: YEN.com.gh