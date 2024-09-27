Many Ghanaians called out rapper Sarkodie for not speaking up against galamsey and the arrest of the anti-galamsey protesters

This comes after the rapper promoted his upcoming performance at the Ghana Music Awards UK on Saturday, October 19, 2024

Meanwhile, many celebrities have taken to social media to speak against the menace and to demand the release of the anti-galamsey protesters

Rapper Sarkodie faces backlash from many Ghanaians for failing to weigh in on the ongoing discussions on anti-galamsey and the arrest of the protesters.

Sarkodie promotes Ghana Music Awards UK amid anti-galamsey protest. Image Credit: @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Ghanaians blast Sarkodie

The official X handle of Sarkodie's fan base, the Sark Natives, shared the official flier of the rapper's upcoming performance at the 2024 edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK.

In the caption of the post by Sark Natives, they noted that the Landlord, as the rapper is affectionately called, would be performing at the GMA UK on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

The Sark Natives account also urged Ghanaians living in the UK not to miss the show, which would be held at the Grand Sapphire Hotel in Croydon.

The Anadwo hitmaker quoted Sark Natives' tweet and excitedly told his fans in the UK that it was that time of the year to entertain them.

"Uk 🇬🇧 it’s that time … see y’all," Sarkodie wrote on X.

Meanwhile, many Ghanaian celebrities, Nigerians, and others worldwide have taken to social media to empathise with Ghanaians on the anti-galamsey protest and the arrest of protesters.

Sarkodie's post on X that agitated Ghanaians.

Reactions to Sarkodei's post

Many Ghanaians took to the comment section to express their frustrations at Sarkodie for not adding his voice to the anti-galamsey protests.

Below are the thoughts of Ghanaians:

@TechtalkC said:

"We will protest against this tribal bigot!!! We’re waiting for him!! My friends in the UK 🇬🇧 let’s come together and demonstrate 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 #FreeCitizens #NoGalamsey!!"

@Brilly1084054 said:

"@sarkodie You are FAKE! A hypocrite who cares only about himself. I regret being a fan ngl."

@KwesiHubert said:

"Although most of us hate to see you do that but you have the right to comment or not comment on any issue. But you going ahead to announce your measly show at this moment is a huge disrespect to your fans. If dem organize Grammy for Tema sef you still no go win. 😆"

@KwesiHubert said:

"With this attitude, dem go book you for Taabea shows saa"

@Larbi_SarkCess said:

"See how my man is diverting all the hype to promote Ghana music. Landlord for a reason wati 🤩🤩🫵🏾❤️"

@Makavelli_0 said:

"That Nana Toaso way you talk, we for catch you and lash you waa. Them take Nana Toaso arrest a pregnant woman LOL"

@wonitwaasidiii said:

"I’ll be disappointed if I see another Ghanaian support!ng you."

CDD-Ghana, Amnesty slam police

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) strongly denounced the brutal tactics used by the Ghana Police Service (GPS) against anti-galamsey protesters.

CDD-Ghana said the various tactics employed by the police service were an infringement on the rights of the protesters and eroded public trust in the institution.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International Ghana called for a full-scale independent investigation into the various reports of police brutality against the protesters.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh